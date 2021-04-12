Hawaii sees 70 new coronavirus cases as the statewide infection tally rises to 30,846

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 70 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,846 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 471.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 44 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 562,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 31.2 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 48 on Oahu, 15 on Maui, five on Hawaii island, and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,797 on Oahu, 3,130 on Maui, 2,584 in Hawaii County, 199 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 991 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,278 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 29 today.

By island, Oahu has 824 active cases, Maui has 316, the Big Island has 127, Kauai has 10 and Lanai has one. Molokai has no active infection cases.

Health officials counted 4,541 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.54% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,045 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalization reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,037 hospitalizations within the state, 1,727 have been on Oahu, 186 on Maui, 109 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework for at least the next four weeks, Blangiardi said last week.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 58 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.