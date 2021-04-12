Man, 36, arrested after allegedly assaulting 2 with knife in downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old homeless man on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two men with a knife in an unprovoked attack in downtown Honolulu.
The assault occurred at about 10:05 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Walk and N. Kukui Street.
Police said the suspect attacked a 56-year-old man with a knife, resulting in puncture wounds to his upper torso. The suspect also attacked a 68-year-old man, causing a minor laceration to his upper body.
The suspect left the scene but returned more than an hour later where police arrested him on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault.
