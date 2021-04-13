Free COVID-19 testing available Friday and Sunday in Palolo

The Hawaii Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing to the public in Palolo Valley this Friday and Sunday.

The tests will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Jarrett Middle School, 1903 Palolo Ave.

A total of about 225 rapid tests will be available, according to officials, and the testing process, plus rapid results, should take about 30 minutes.

Volunteers from the Honolulu Bible Church will go door-to-door in Palolo, handing out flyers and spreading the word about the event this week. The church has been working throughout the pandemic to keep their community healthy, according to Pastor Kevin Kondo, and has been sponsoring testing and vaccination clinics as well as food drives.

“In light of opening up the economy and expanding vaccinations, we still have to be vigilant,” said Kondo in a news release. “We’re doing this testing so we have a picture of where we stand.”

Free parking will be available in the school parking lot with overflow parking on Kalua Road and nearby neighborhood streets. Participants should bring a government-issued I.D. and wear a mask.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but advance appointments can also be made via email to deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov.

The results of these rapid tests are not valid for use in the Safe Travels Hawaii program.