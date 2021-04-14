Man, 46, charged in sex assault, kidnapping of Volcano woman

Prosecutors charged a 46-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 57-year-old woman in Volcano.

James Michael Taylor made his initial appearance before Judge Harry Freitas at Hilo District Court Tuesday via video conference from a cellblock on two counts of first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of third-degree sex assault and one count of third-degree assault.

Freitas denied a request for a bail reduction.

Taylor is in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $187,000 bail.

The assault occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said the woman was asleep at her residence when she heard a dog barking outside. When she walked out into her yard, a man tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said.

After the man left her property, the victim immediately called police.

Officers arrested the man identified as Taylor after they located him asleep in the bushes on a neighboring vacant lot a short distance from the victim’s home and arrested him.