comscore Man, 46, charged in sex assault, kidnapping of Volcano woman | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 46, charged in sex assault, kidnapping of Volcano woman

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY James Michael Taylor

    COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

    James Michael Taylor

Prosecutors charged a 46-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 57-year-old woman in Volcano.

James Michael Taylor made his initial appearance before Judge Harry Freitas at Hilo District Court Tuesday via video conference from a cellblock on two counts of first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of third-degree sex assault and one count of third-degree assault.

Freitas denied a request for a bail reduction.

Taylor is in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $187,000 bail.

The assault occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said the woman was asleep at her residence when she heard a dog barking outside. When she walked out into her yard, a man tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her, police said.

After the man left her property, the victim immediately called police.

Officers arrested the man identified as Taylor after they located him asleep in the bushes on a neighboring vacant lot a short distance from the victim’s home and arrested him.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mobile sports betting money tempts cash-strapped states
Next Story
Sailor involved in barricade and shooting at Kahala Hotel was shore-based lieutenant commander
Looking Back

Scroll Up