Kaiser still has COVID vaccine appointments available at Kapolei Consolidated Theatres site

Kaiser Permanente still has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available today through Saturday at the Kapolei Consolidated Theatre location.

On Wednesday, Kaiser announced it had close to 2,000 vaccination appointments available today through Saturday. Those interested do not have to be Kaiser Permanente members to get the vaccine.

”We continue to work on steadily ramping up appointment availability,” said Kaiser in a news release. “We are prioritizing those 50 years of age and older now in advance of the opening to Phase 2 on Monday.”

Kaiser, which operates several vaccination sites across Hawaii, partnered with Consolidated Theatres last month to open a mass vaccination site at 890 Kamokila Blvd.

So far, Kaiser said it has administered more than 84,000 doses of vaccine. As of today, Hawaii reached a milestone in its administration of COVID-19 vaccines in the state — more than 1 million doses administered through state and federal programs.

Kaiser says the best way to schedule an appointment is online because its call center volume is high, and may result in longer than usual wait times.

KP members registered on kp.org just need to complete an e-visit. KP members not yet registered can do so by visiting kp.org/register. Those who are not KP members should visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

Kaiser asks that those who already have an appointment later in the month cancel it first before booking another one.

To sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations, visit 808ne.ws/hawaiivaccines.