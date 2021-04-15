Siren testing scheduled for upper Manoa, Nuuanu Valley on Friday

State and city agencies will be conducting a scheduled siren tests on Friday in the Woodlawn and upper Manoa areas and in Nuuanu Valley.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management will be conducting the tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens.

The upper Manoa siren test will be conducted before the Nuuanu testing.

HIEMA said in a news release that nearby residents might hear the siren sound for 30-second to three-minute intervals. The tests will also include short blasts of sounds, or “burps.”

The sirens are part of the state’s ongoing Outdoor Warning Siren Modernization Program, in which sirens are being upgraded or installed.

The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawaii’s Statewide Alert and Warning System and is used to notify the public during emergencies.

HIEMA said that, upon hearing the sirens in circumstances other than tests, residents should follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels — via local radio, television or via cellphone.