Power restored to over 17K Hawaiian Electric Co. customers from Honolulu to Kapahulu

UPDATE: 9:29 a.m.

Power has been restored to all Hawaiian Electric Co. in the Honolulu area from Manoa and Makiki to Waikiki, according to a tweet from the company.

To report an outage on Oahu, call 1-855-304-1212 or go online to hawaiianelectric.com/ReportOutage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Over 17,000 Hawaiian Electric Co. customers are without power in the Honolulu area, according to the Oahu outage map.

Areas affected include Ala Moana, Diamond Head, downtown Honolulu, Kakaako, Kapahulu, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Manoa, McCully, Moiliili, Nuuanu, St. Louis Heights, Tantalus and Waikiki.

Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to the outage, according to a tweet from the company.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the outage.