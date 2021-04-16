Apartments on Maui will welcome homeless families

KAHULUI >> The first tenants of Maui County’s Huliau Apartments, designed for families who have fallen into homelessness, are expected to move in later this month once renovations at the former University of Hawaii Maui College dormitory complex are complete.

The $5 million rental project’s first phase comprises 12 two-bedroom units in the three formerly vacant, run-down dorm buildings, plus a separate community center with laundry facilities, mailboxes and office space for social services. Huliau Apartments is near the intersection of Kaahumanu and Wahinepio avenues, and county officials said they are considering adding more affordable units in future phases.

Hale Mahaolu will serve as property manager, with Family Life Center providing case management for tenants. Project funding came through a $5 million Dwelling Unit Revolving Funds grant through the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. Support for the first two years of operations, including property management and case management, will be provided through Ohana Zone funding from the state Legislature, according to a news release.