Lydia Ko takes lead heading into final round of LPGA Lotte Championship

Lydia Ko birdied the 18th hole today at Kapolei Golf Club to take a 1-stroke lead into Saturday’s final round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

Ko shot 7-under par 65 for the day and is 21 under after the third round. Nellie Korda, who fired a 9-under 63, is right behind her at 20 under.

Yuka Saso held a two-shot lead at the tournament midway point, but struggled early and finished with a 1-under par 71. She is in third place at 17 under for the tournament.

Lena Maguire’s eagle on the par-4 No. 15 helped her to a 7-under par 65. She is alone in fourth place at 16 under.

Korda birdied six of her first nine holes, and took the lead at 16 under after eight holes.

Amy Yang, who made a hole-in-one on Thursday, shot 8 under to move to 15 under and sole possession of fifth place.

Brooke Henderson, the 2018 and 2019 champion when the tournament was played at Ko Olina Golf Club, is at 12 under following her third 68 in as many days.

Last year’s tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.