comscore Man, 30, shot multiple times in McCully | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 30, shot multiple times in McCully

  • Today

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds early this morning before transporting him to a local hospital.

EMS said paramedics arrived at 2012 S. Beretania St. at 2:10 a.m. and found the man shot multiple times in the torso. After administering life-saving treatment at the scene, the man was taken to a nearby trauma facility in critical condition.

Honolulu police continue to investigate the incident.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Fauci says he expects fast decision on J&J shots
Looking Back

Scroll Up