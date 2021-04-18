Man, 30, shot multiple times in McCully

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds early this morning before transporting him to a local hospital.
EMS said paramedics arrived at 2012 S. Beretania St. at 2:10 a.m. and found the man shot multiple times in the torso. After administering life-saving treatment at the scene, the man was taken to a nearby trauma facility in critical condition.
Honolulu police continue to investigate the incident.
