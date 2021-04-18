Las Vegas Advisor: The Pass casino opens in Henderson

Of the half-dozen or so casinos that still haven’t reopened in Las Vegas, one of them was the Eldorado in downtown Henderson, Nev. That’s no longer the case, as the former Eldorado opened April 1 as The Pass.

The Eldorado was sold to the company that also owns the Railroad Pass ­Hotel-Casino nearby, and the new owner invested upward of $7 million in renovating the aging property, with new restaurants and bars, a new sports book, mostly new slots, and for the first time, table games (four blackjack, one roulette and one craps). A hotel is also planned “within a year and a half.”

Henderson is about a 30-minute drive from the Strip. While there, you can also check out the Emerald Island and Rainbow casinos. These places are all value-oriented gems that’ll take you back a few decades, at least.

Rio resumes: Add the Rio to the list of casinos whose hotels have returned to seven-day service. The casino and most restaurants have been open full time, but the rooms were available only on weekends until now.

WSOP 2021: The dates for the 2021 World Series of Poker have been announced. After playing online only last year, the tournament will run in person at the Rio Sept. 30 through Nov. 23. The Main Event will be played Nov. 4-17.

Highballs: The High Roller observation wheel at the Linq has resumed “Happy Half Hour,” which consists of an open bar in the cabin for the duration of the ride (about 30 minutes). Tickets are $60 per person.

Question: Is there still a curfew for kids downtown?

Answer: All ages are now allowed at the Fremont Street Experience until 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., you must be 21 or over, even if accompanied by an adult. No matter what your age, you should carry an ID downtown, as they are sporadically requested, both in the commons and at some casino doors (always at Circa).

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.