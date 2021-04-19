Tradewinds disrupted as Oahu, Kauai expected to see showers tonight

Tradewinds across much of Hawaii today will be disrupted by an approaching cold front, forecasters said, with the disruption expected to last through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says this “light wind regime” will bring showers to interior areas during the day, and near the coast at night. An upper-level disturbance moving though is also expected to increase showers tonight and Tuesday over Oahu and Kauai, along with a possible thunderstorm or two over the latter.

Today’s forecast includes clear to partly cloudy skies, with highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies tonight grow more cloudy, with lows from 64 to 69, and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Kauai after midnight.

Tradewinds remain variable, at 5 to 15 mph, today through Wednesday, before picking up again Thursday.

No weather threats or advisories are currently posted.

Surf remains below advisory levels on all sides today, with surf along north shores expected to gradually lower from 4 to 6 feet this morning to 2 to 4 feet Tuesday morning.

Surf on east and west facing shores, meanwhile, remains at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday, while surf on south shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today and Tuesday.

A medium-period, moderate, northwest swell is due to arrive Tuesday night, forecasters said, and will build down the island chain through Wednesday. This new swell is expected to linger into the weekend.

A record low temperature of 61 degrees, meanwhile, was set at Kahului on Saturday, matching the previous low for that day set in 2003. This follows a record low of 58 set at Kahului last Monday, which surpassed the previous record of 59 for that day set in 1985.