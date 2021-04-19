Hawai‘i Pacific Health expands reservations for vaccines at Pier 2

Hawai‘i Pacific Health said it will begin today vaccinating Oahu residents 16 years and older at its Pier 2 Vaccination Center in line with the latest guidelines from the state Department of Health.

“Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine are available at Pier 2 for the week of April 19. O‘ahu residents ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment for the Pier 2 location online at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine,” HPH said.

“Kaua‘i residents ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment for the vaccine at Wilcox Medical Center. For appointment availability and to schedule appointments visit WilcoxHealth.org/Vaccine,” HPH said.

For both locations, minors 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.

HPH said 1,803 vaccinations were given at all its sites Saturday for a total of 168,091 shots given since the program began.