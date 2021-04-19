No. 1 Hawaii places 7 players on Big West men’s volleyball all-conference teams

The top-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team placed four players on the All-Big West first team with seven Rainbow Warriors receiving recognition from the conference today.

Senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman became the Big West’s first four-time first-team all-conference selection, when the selections were announced today.He was joined on this year’s 14-player first team by fellow seniors Rado Parapunov and Colton Cowell and junior libero Gage Worsley.

Parapunov and Worsley made the first team for the third straight year and Cowell earned a second consecutive first-team honor. Although listed as a junior, Worsley is finishing his UH career this season.

UH sophomore setter Jakob Thelle and freshman outside hitter Chaz Galloway were honorable mention selections and outside hitter Spyros Chakas was among the eight named to the All-Freshman team.

Gasman leads the conference in hitting percentage at .497 and ranks second in blocks per set at 1.35.

Parapunov leads the conference in total kills (244) and kills per set (4.52) and is fourth in blocks per set (0.94) and fifth in hitting percentage (.367). Cowell is sixth in the conference with 3.12 kills per set while hitting .314 this season. Worsley is second in the conference with 2.30 digs per set.

UC Santa Barbara outside hitter and Punahou graduate Ryan Wilcox was among the five honorable mention selections.

No. 1 Hawaii (15-0, 10-0 Big West) will be the top-seed in this week’s Big West tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors will face UC San Diego or Cal State Northridge in the semifinals on Friday.