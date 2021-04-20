Heavy rain forecast for parts of Hawaii today

Scattered showers and locally heavy rain are expected this afternoon, particularly over Kauai and Oahu, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the rain due to a “convergent southwest flow” that brings warm and moist air with it. Forecasters said the chances for a thunderstorm are most likely on the leeward side of Hawaii island this afternoon.

Stable conditions, however, should return by late tonight.

Today’s forecast for Kauai and Oahu is mostly cloudy, with showers likely, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Maui and Hawaii island will be mostly sunny in the morning, but become mostly cloudy in the afternoon, as well.

Highs are expected in the range of 80 to 85 degrees, while lows tonight dip to 65 to 70.

Tradewinds have died down, and will remain variable, at 5 to 15 mph, through at least Wednesday before picking up again at the end of the week.

No weather watches, warnings or threats are in effect.

Surf also remains well below advisory levels on all sides, although surf on north and west shores is expected to rise due to a new short-period, north-northwest swell.

Surf on north shores is expected to grow from 1 to 3 feet this afternoon to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday afternoon, while surf on west shores, at 0 to 2 feet is expected to grow to 3 to 4 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Surf on south and east shores remains flat, at 1 to 3 feet and 2 to 3 feet, respectively, today and Wednesday.

Weather officials also logged a low temperature of 59 at Kahului on Monday, which matched a previous record for that day set in 1987.

It was the second record low match for Kahului this month, following one on Saturday, in addition to a record low of 58 set on April 12.