Police investigating bomb threat at University-area business

Honolulu police have opened a felony terroristic-threatening investigation involving an alleged bomb threat at a business in the University area Monday.
Police said an unknown male called a business on South King Street just before 6:20 p.m. and said there was a bomb in one of their packages.
There were no suspicious packages found at the establishment.
Police said there are no arrests at this time in the case.
