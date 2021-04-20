comscore Police investigating bomb threat at University-area business | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police investigating bomb threat at University-area business

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
    STAR-ADVERTISER

Honolulu police have opened a felony terroristic-threatening investigation involving an alleged bomb threat at a business in the University area Monday.

Police said an unknown male called a business on South King Street just before 6:20 p.m. and said there was a bomb in one of their packages.

There were no suspicious packages found at the establishment.

Police said there are no arrests at this time in the case.

