Woman, 23, dies after she is found in waters off of Makaleha Beach in Waialua

A 23-year-old woman has died after she was found in shallow waters off of Makaleha Beach in Waialua Monday night.

Positive identification is pending.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a woman found unresponsive in the water shortly before 7:10 p.m.

According to EMS, a bystander pulled her out of the water and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman until paramedics arrived and administered advanced life-saving treatment.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

The case is classified as an unattended death case.