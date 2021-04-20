Woman reportedly attacked, injured by shark in waters near Kona resort

A woman who was part of an ocean excursion tour group this morning was attacked and injured by a shark near the Kukio Golf and Beach Club on Hawaii island, state officials said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the tour headed out at about 8:50 a.m. today, with a group of 17, including eight on stand-up paddle boards, six in canoes, and two swimming in the ocean.

While the group was out, a jet ski operator informed everyone that a 10-foot tiger shark was in the area, and one of the two women swimming apparently encountered a shark about 200 yards offshore.

She was taken to North Hawaii Medical Center for treatment, but officials did not specify her injuries.

DLNR said emergency personnel and state officials responded to the report, and posted shark warning signs for a mile in either direction from the incident.

The Hawaii County Fire Department at 10 a.m. sent an alert of a shark attack at Kukio Bay in the North Kona District.

DLNR’s beach closure includes Kukio Bay and Kua Bay nearby, the department said, for the remainder of today.

DLNR said public shoreline access at Kehakai State Park along the Kona coast, including Kukio and Kua bays, as well as the Four Seasons and Hualalai resorts, will also be closed today.

According to state protocol following an incident, shark warning signs are posted until at least noon on Wednesday.

HFD said it would conduct an aerial survey Wednesday morning to determine if the beaches should reopen.

No further details are available at this time.