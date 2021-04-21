Man, 34, arrested after hiding from Honolulu police in Ala Wai culvert

A 34-year-old man wanted on a $25,000 warrant for his arrest in connection with a burglary case was taken into custody today after police located him in waist-deep water in a box culvert at the Ala Wai Canal and he evaded capture for hours.

According to Sgt. Chris Kim, coordinator of CrimeStoppers Honolulu, Jerry Andrade was wanted in a burglary that occurred at a residence in Kaimuki in February 2020. CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin in January seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Andrade was observed entering the culvert at the Ala Wai Canal sometime during the early morning hours today, where he evaded police.

The narrow opening to the culvert is about seven feet long and four feet wide.

At one point this morning, two shirtless Honolulu Police Department officers were observed crawling in and out of it throughout the morning in search of Andrade.

Police temporarily shut down a section of Paoakalani Avenue from the Ala Wai Boulevard and Pualani Way as officers from the Specialized Services Division and firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department responded to assist.

Officers exited the culvert with Andrade at about 10:50 a.m.

The burglary case Andrade was wanted for occurred at a Kaimuki residence on Feb. 11, 2020. Police said a resident discovered someone had broken into his home and took numerous items.

A security camera captured images of the suspect who police identified as Andrade. He has a criminal history that includes three felony convictions for robbery, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and identity theft and two misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member and resisting arrest.