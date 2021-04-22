Unemployment insurance claimants warned about fraud texts, email phishing scams

Hawaii residents, do not click on links of fraudulent text messages and email phishing scams purportedly coming from the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations requesting unemployment claimants to do so, DLIR warns.

By clicking on the links, fraudsters can access personal claimant information, DLIR said in a news release today.

“Sophisticated cyber criminals are not only filing fraudulent claims but also attempting to break into existing accounts and stealing benefits awarded to bona fide claimants,” DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “It is really important to know this is happening here in Hawaii, and it’s affecting our local community. We strongly urge claimants not to click on these links.”

DLIR has no social media accounts except Twitter. The only portal for unemployment insurance benefits is huiclaims.hawaii.gov.

DLIR shared a sample of a fraudulent text message: “Henry: Our records show you are a potential recipient of UNCLAIMED FUNDING.”

It says, “Average Claim: $892. Action needed: Verify Name”

By clicking “Verify Name,” the recipient will give the fraudster access to his or her personal claim information, DLIR warns.

DLIR says it is working with the U.S. Department of Labor to fight UI fraud and to stop scammers.

Another example of a bogus text: “We noticed an error in your Unemployment Claim. Click https://customertestsite.com/hawaii.gov.php to review your claim. Hawaii Department of Labor & Regulation.

If you have clicked on these links and given out personal information, your unemployment insurance account may have been compromised, DLIR said. Call the UI Call Center at 762-5761 or 762-5762 and select option 4.

Or report the fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 750-5721.

For fraud prevention tips, visit this link.