Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> An opinion column by Froma Harrop published on April 15 on Page A13 erroneously said that DGA stands for Directors Guild Association. It actually stands for Directors Guild of America.

>> Surfrider Foundation Oahu will host a cleanup at Kakaako Waterfront Park from 9:30 a.m.-noon on April 30. RSVP to madesociety.co by April 28. The address was inaccurate in a story on Page B1 Wednesday.