Travel demand for Hawaii is continuing to rise among U.S. visitors
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaiian Airlines celebrated its inaugural service between Honolulu and Austin Wednesday with a gate ceremony at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Travelers Amani and Erich Albertsen enjoyed the performance by dancers Jon Lum Lung and Jorin Young and the music of Kawika Trask and the Serenaders.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tourist got aboard the Hawaiian Parasail boat at Ala Wai Yacht Harbor on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Visitors took to the water Wednesday at Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.