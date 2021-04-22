comscore Travel demand for Hawaii is continuing to rise among U.S. visitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Travel demand for Hawaii is continuing to rise among U.S. visitors

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Airlines celebrated its inaugural service between Honolulu and Austin Wednesday with a gate ceremony at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Travelers Amani and Erich Albertsen enjoyed the performance by dancers Jon Lum Lung and Jorin Young and the music of Kawika Trask and the Serenaders.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaiian Airlines celebrated its inaugural service between Honolulu and Austin Wednesday with a gate ceremony at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Travelers Amani and Erich Albertsen enjoyed the performance by dancers Jon Lum Lung and Jorin Young and the music of Kawika Trask and the Serenaders.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Tourist got aboard the Hawaiian Parasail boat at Ala Wai Yacht Harbor on Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tourist got aboard the Hawaiian Parasail boat at Ala Wai Yacht Harbor on Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors took to the water Wednesday at Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Visitors took to the water Wednesday at Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

You don’t have to look far for evidence that Hawaii’s visitor industry is expanding. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Airlines to launch service today to Austin

Scroll Up