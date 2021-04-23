comscore Argument between pedestrian, SUV driver in Wahiawa leads to arrest for attempted murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Argument between pedestrian, SUV driver in Wahiawa leads to arrest for attempted murder

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly struck a 34-year-old pedestrian with his sport utility vehicle during an argument in Wahiawa Thursday.

Police said the pedestrian got into an argument on Kilani Avenue with the SUV driver at about 1:45 p.m. The driver then intentionally drove toward the pedestrian and hit him before crashing into a light pole, police added.

The driver fled the scene on foot. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

Officers located the suspect shortly after and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

