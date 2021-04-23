Bob Awana, veteran political strategist and former Gov. Linda Lingle’s campaign manager, dies at age 74

Bob Awana, a veteran political strategist and former administrative director for the first female mayor of Honolulu and the first woman to serve as Hawaii’s governor, passed away Thursday at the age of 74.

Robert “Bob” Awana was found unresponsive in his car on the hills of Kalaepohaku, the mountain home of his beloved alma mater, Saint Louis School, where he would still go to watch football practice. He is survived by his wife Lee and his son Russ.

Awana started out in public service as administrative director to Honolulu Mayor Eileen Anderson, the first and only woman to serve as mayor of Honolulu. Nearly two decades later, in 1997, while working as a lobbyist on Maui for a landfill and waste disposal company, he met then Maui County Mayor Linda Lingle.

“I didn’t know Bob Awana well when I asked him to be my campaign manager during my first run for governor in 1998. It became clear very quickly that Bob was an “all-in” kind of person once he committed. We lost that race by 1%, but Bob was all-in again when I ran in 2002 and 2006,” Lingle told the Star-Advertiser. “We won both of those races, and it is doubtful we would have won without Bob’s driven leadership. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Lee and his son Russ. I’m deeply grateful for having known Bob and his family.”

The Honolulu Medical Examiner did not take jurisdiction of the case and it appears Awana passed from natural causes and his death was classified as attended, meaning his physician signed the certificate.