Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death and 94 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 94 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 477 fatalities and 31,751 cases.

The death was on Maui. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 371 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 49 on Maui, one on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 570,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 32 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 74 on Oahu, 11 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, one on Molokai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, one case from Oahu was removed from the case counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,398 on Oahu, 3,305 on Maui, 2,664 in Hawaii County, 205 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,031 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,140 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by seven today.

By island, Oahu has 779 active cases, Maui has 229, the Big Island has 103, Kauai has six and Molokai has three.

Health officials counted 6,102 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.59% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,118,905 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today. More than 36% of Hawaii’s population has received at least one dose through the state vaccine system, but that figure does not include those vaccinated through federal programs.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,098 have required hospitalizations, with six hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,090 hospitalizations within the state, 1,762 have been on Oahu, 198 on Maui, 115 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 40 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Wednesday morning, with six in intensive care units and two on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least May 5.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 59 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.