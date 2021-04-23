Hawaii residents should be careful of email scam targeting Hawaiian Telcom customers

Police and CrimeStoppers are warning the public of an email scam targeting Hawaiian Telcom customers.

Residents have reported receiving an email purportedly from a Hawaiian Telcom employee, who writes that the customer’s online account needs to be reset and asks for customer username and password.

When the customer gives out this information, the customer’s email contacts receive emails claiming to be the customer requesting money, CrimeStoppers says.

Police warn residents not to give out usernames and passwords to anyone, and to keep the information confidential.

Anyone receiving correspondence from utility companies should contact the company to verify such alleged requests.

Here are more CrimeStoppers tips to safeguard against scams:

>>If someone calls from a utility demanding immediate payment over the phone, by money transfer, prepaid debit cards or Bitcoin, it is a scam.

>>If the caller asks to meet in person to pick up a payment, it is a scam.

>>If you receive an email from your utility company urging you to click on an embedded link or attachment to resolve a utility issue or pay a bill, it is likely a scam.

>>If a utility worker shows up at your home or business, ensure he/she is wearing official attire with a logo, driving a properly labeled vehicle and has company identification. Call the company when in doubt.

Anyone with information about these types of incidents can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or use the P3 Tips app.