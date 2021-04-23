Man and woman robbed at gunpoint in Waipahu shopping center parking lot

Honolulu police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed two people at gunpoint at a shopping center parking lot in Waipahu early today.
A 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were parked in the lot at the Waipio Shopping Center on Waipio Uka Street at about 5 a.m. when a white full-size pickup truck pulled up.
Police said two men described to be in their 20s to 30s, exited the vehicle, one brandishing a firearm.
The suspects demanded property, took the victims’ purse and backpack and fled the scene, police added.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
