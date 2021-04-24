Man’s body found in water off Sand Island Beach Park

Ocean Safety personnel recovered the body of a 58-year-old man this afternoon near a jetty off Sand Island Beach Park.
A bystander discovered the body in the water, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in an email.
Ocean Safety recovered the body at about 3:30 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services personnel assisted with the death pronouncement, Enright said.
Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.