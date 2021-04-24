Man’s body found in water off Sand Island Beach Park

Ocean Safety personnel recovered the body of a 58-year-old man this afternoon near a jetty off Sand Island Beach Park.

A bystander discovered the body in the water, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in an email.

Ocean Safety recovered the body at about 3:30 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel assisted with the death pronouncement, Enright said.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.