Older brother of teen slain in recent police shooting arrested in connection with a robbery

The older brother of a teen who was shot and killed by Honolulu police has been arrested near the site where a makeshift memorial has been established for his brother.

A Honolulu Police Department booking log shows that Mark Mark Sykap, 18, was arrested on Saturday at 9:26 p.m. in connection with a first degree robbery investigation.

A Honolulu police bulletin says that a 20-year-old woman was robbed at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Saturday by an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man.

Police said the suspects used physical force and a “dangerous instrument” to force the woman to relinquish her property and then fled. The woman, who sustained minor injuries, was treated and released at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said the suspects have been identified, and one of them was located and arrested at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street.

It was only April 5 when Iremamber Sykap, 16, of Aiea, died from multiple gunshot wounds following an alleged crime spree with his brother Mark Sykap and Kealii Fernandez, 21.

Police already had arrested Mark Sykap, who was injured in the gunfire on April 5 , on suspicion of three counts of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and a drug charge. Kealii Fernandez, 21, was arrested for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Police said the Honda Civic that Iremamber Sykap was driving on April 5 was stolen, and involved in an armed robbery 20 minutes before it was spotted at a beach park in East Honolulu, and was also linked to other crimes.

A police pursuit on April 5 ended when the Honda, carrying six occupants and heading into oncoming traffic on Kalakaua, rammed through police cars and went into the canal after three officers fired seven to eight shots at the vehicle. No guns have been found belonging to those in the vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy who was also in the car on April 5 and is a cousin of the Sykaps sustained serious, non-gunshot-related injuries. A second 16-year-old was also taken into custody.