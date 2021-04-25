Bill would require 10% of Hawaii-bought produce to be locally grown

A bill that would require at least 10% of state-bought agricultural products to be locally raised or grown has passed both the state House and Senate.

House Bill 817, introduced by Rep. Scot Matayoshi (D, Kaneohe-Maunawili-Kailua), will now head to Gov. David Ige’s desk for approval.

The measure aims to ensure that state funds directly support local farmers, ranchers and other producers.

“If our state is truly committed to reviving our agricultural industry and diversifying our economy, we need to put our money where our mouth is. That starts with supporting local farmers and weaning our state away from our dependence on tourism,” Matayoshi said.

The legislation, if approved by Ige, would mandate that a minimum of 10% of agricultural products purchased by state departments be grown locally by 2025. That percentage requirement would increase by 8 percentage points every five years to 50% by 2050.

Each state department would be required to submit an annual report to the Legislature with the total of local produce purchased.

“We see the progress being made toward clean energy set years ago,” Matayoshi said. “This bill will set us on a similar path for both our local agricultural industry and food security.”

Locally grown products include fruits, nuts, coffee, vegetables, meats, fish, eggs, dairy and poultry.

The governor has not yet indicated whether he will approve or veto the bill.