Bicyclist, 38, critically injured in Ewa Beach hit-and-run

A 38-year-old man sustained critical injuries in a hit-and-run in Ewa Beach Sunday.

Police said the collision occurred on Hanakahi Street shortly after 7:05 a.m.

Police said a pickup truck was traveling east on the roadway and overtook another vehicle when it hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist was traveling west on Hanakahi Street at the time.

He was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police said the pickup truck fled the scene without rendering aid.

Speed is a factor in the collision, police added.