Rally to support Hawaii law enforcement agencies scheduled for May

A rally to support local law enforcement agencies is being planned in early May in the downtown area.

Groups like Stolen Stuff Hawaii, a popular local social media group best represented by its Facebook page, and Back Da Blue, another social media group, are among the hosts of the rally.

The rally is scheduled for May 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to an announcement on Stolen Stuff Hawaii, and will be held at three locations — the Honolulu Police Department headquarters, Honolulu Hale and the Hawaii State Capitol — located just a few blocks from each other.

The event will be “a non-political, non-partisan rally dedicated to supporting our local law enforcement by saying ‘Mahalo!’ for their selfless service and dedication to our communities,” according to the announcement.

Participants are asked to wear blue in support of law enforcement at the rally, which will include sign waving.

No “political attire, flags, signs or media for any specific candidate or party” will be allowed, and only “Hawaiian, United States & Blue Flags” will be acceptable.

Personal protective equipment, social distancing and temperature checks, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, will be mandatory.