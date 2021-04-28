Big Isle man, 32, charged with murder of neighbor in Volcano

Hawaii County police today charged 32-year-old Daris Pacheco of Volcano with murder and other crimes in the shooting death of his 59-year-old neighbor on Monday.
Patrol officers responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. Monday of a shooting at a Nau Nani Road home. Police found a man, later identified as Jay Allen Freeman, dead on the ground in his yard.
Officers, including a police Special Response Team, found Pacheco at his home nearby and took him into custody without incident.
An autopsy performed Tuesday found Freeman died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and ruled it a homicide.
Police conferred with prosecutors and charged Pacheco with second-degree murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, burglary of a dwelling during an emergency period, numerous weapons and ammunition offenses, and drug offenses.
Pacheco’s bail was set at $411,000; he remains in police custody and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday in South Hilo District Court.
Anyone with information on this incident may call the police non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2381, or email Cabral at casey.cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.
