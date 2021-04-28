Kalanianaole Highway closed near Hanauma Bay due to crash

Honolulu police have closed Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Hanauma Bay Road due to a motor vehicle crash and downed power lines.
According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, approximately 1,200 customers are currently without power in the area. Crews are currently onsite to make repairs.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
