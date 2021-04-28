Man, 36, suspected in Kailua shooting is arrested

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with Monday’s early morning shooting in Kailua.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area near Goodyear Auto Service and the Texaco gas station on Kailua Road at about 3:20 a.m.

According to EMS, a man called 911 and stated hearing a “pop” sound.

Police said he was found with a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police located the suspect near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Auloa Road in Kailua just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.