Driver, passenger seriously injured when SUV hits pole in Kaneohe

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Two men sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Kaneohe early today.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a sport utility vehicle that slammed into a pole in the area of Lilipuna Road and Haunani Place at about 1:50 a.m.

An 18-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle upon impact and Honolulu firefighters extricated the driver, also 18, from the SUV.

Both were taken in serious condition to a hospital.

