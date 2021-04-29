Driver, passenger seriously injured when SUV hits pole in Kaneohe

Two men sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Kaneohe early today.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a sport utility vehicle that slammed into a pole in the area of Lilipuna Road and Haunani Place at about 1:50 a.m.
An 18-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle upon impact and Honolulu firefighters extricated the driver, also 18, from the SUV.
Both were taken in serious condition to a hospital.
