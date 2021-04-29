Power restored on Kauai following afternoon outage

Update, 3 p.m.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative reported that power has been restored to most, if not all, of its members.

KIUC said it’s assessing the cause of this afternoon’s outage and will update members via Facebook.

Previous coverage

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, the not-for-profit generation, transmission and distribution cooperative responsible for serving the residents and businesses of Kauai, reports there is currently a power outage affecting the entire island.

According to a spokesperson for KIUC, the cooperative is “working to restore power but it could be several hours before all members are restored.”

In addition, the KIUC public outage map is temporarily disabled. According to the spokesperson, further updates in regards to this outage will be shared via Facebook.