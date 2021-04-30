Honolulu police release recording of 911 call that preceded fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni

Honolulu police today released an audio recording of the 911 call that prompted officers to respond to a burglary at a Nuuanu home where they shot and killed 29-year-old Lindani Myeni on April 14.

The release comes two weeks after HPD released body camera video of the shooting that shows the unarmed Myeni assaulting the officers before being shot. His widow, who has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, and her lawyer say the officers do not identify themselves as police until after the fatal shots are fired.

The 911 call is more than 10 minutes long and begins with a woman, who is battling a language barrier, apparently speaking to Myeni, saying “please leave, please, please leave” while her husband can be heard conversing with Myeni. Their conversation is inaudible but no yelling or physical confrontation is heard on the recording.

“Hello?,” says the police dispatcher

The woman, who police do not identify, replies with “someone entered my house. He said Lindan (inaudible) from South Africa.”

“Do you know who he is, do you know this man,” the dispatcher asks.

“I don’t know him. He’s in the house,” she replies. “I don’t know if he knows the owner or not he just comes in and says some strange (inaudible).”

The woman’s voice becomes increasingly tense and fearful. She tells the dispatcher that Myeni is wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and is wandering around in the house.

When asked if Myeni is armed or is yelling at the woman and her husband she replied “no.”

“I don’t know why he … he tried to go outside. I don’t know.”

At about the 5-minute mark of the call, officers arrive on scene and the woman runs outside to alert officers to Myeni’s location.

“That’s him over in the dark,” she screams. “That’s him. That’s him. That’s him.”

An officer can be heard ordering Myeni to the ground before the altercation begins.

“The officer shot him, “ the woman screams. “He’s attacking the cop.”

“Oh my God,” the dispatcher says. “I just heard shots fired”

Myeni died of multiple gunshot wounds. The three officers suffered serious injuries and only one has returned to duty since the incident.