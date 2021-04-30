comscore Hauula senior-living residents get last-minute reprieve | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hauula senior-living residents get last-minute reprieve

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The state Health Department has revoked the license for Dignity Senior Living at Oceanside Hawaii in Hauula.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The state Health Department has revoked the license for Dignity Senior Living at Oceanside Hawaii in Hauula.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A worker Thursday moved furniture out of the assisted-living facility.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A worker Thursday moved furniture out of the assisted-living facility.

Dignity Senior Living at Ocean­side Hawaii in Hauula has received an eleventh-hour reprieve. Read more

Previous Story
Stage set for new Aloha Stadium redevelopment leadership

Scroll Up