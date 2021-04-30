Hauula senior-living residents get last-minute reprieve
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:32 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state Health Department has revoked the license for Dignity Senior Living at Oceanside Hawaii in Hauula.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A worker Thursday moved furniture out of the assisted-living facility.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree