Hawaii reports 119 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 32,468

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 119 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 32,468 cases.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 483.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 374 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 51 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 576,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32.3 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 69 on Oahu, 17 on Kauai, 21 on Maui, eight on Hawaii island and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak is 24,901 on Oahu, 3,406 on Maui, 2,700 in Hawaii County, 260 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,053 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,163 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 18 today.

By island, Oahu has 865 active cases, Maui has 168, the Big Island has 68, Kauai has 60, Molokai has two and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 6,730 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.77% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.6%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,202,060 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,142 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,134 hospitalizations within the state, 1,792 have been on Oahu, 208 on Maui, 119 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 47 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least May 5.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 66 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.