Waikiki area crimes made up 17% of the entire island’s crimes over the past week

Honolulu Police Department responded to 130 crimes in the Waikiki area over the past week, including two robberies and an assault on a law enforcement officer.

According to HPD’s crime mapping site, within a one mile radius of Waikiki, there were also 49 thefts, 21 cases of vandalism, 14 vehicle break-ins, one weapons charge, 9 more assaults, 11 burglaries, three drugs and alcohol cases, one driving under the influence, two cases of fraud, 12 motor vehicle thefts and four sex crime.

That slice of Waikiki made up more than 17% of the 752 crimes logged into HPD’s crime mapping site for the entire island during the seven-day period spanning April 24-April 30. Waikiki is the state’s top tourism district and one of its most densely populated neighborhoods.

HPD’s crime mapping site provides few details of crimes other than the charge, the time, and the block on which they occurred. However, HPD police highlighted a few details of some of these crimes in recent Criminal Investigative Division daily bulletins.

On Wednesday around 2:55 a.m., a 35-year-old female police officer was assaulted and injured while escorting a 45-year-old man out of a property where he was trespassing. Police said today that they could not provide further details about the officer’s condition.

On Thursday, HPD responded to a robbery that took place about 3:43 a.m in the Waikiki area. Police said an unknown male “brandished a knife” and took a 22-year-old male’s wallet. The victim left the scene and then reported the crime.

On Friday, a 28-year-old female was arrested for first degree burglary after she allegedly entered a residence without permission at about 8:30 p.m. and stole some undisclosed items.

Also, this morning about 12:30 a.m. HPD investigated a case that involved criminal damage in the first degree and two counts of assault in the third degree.

According to police, a 24-year-old man allegedly broke the windshield of a car in which a 31-year-old male and 24-year-old female were seated. Police said the suspect, who was arrested about 1:51 a.m., also allegedly assaulted one of the victims. Police said today that they could not provide further details about the case.