2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO >> Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized today just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.
Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 7:30 a.m. Hawaii time today, following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals, the department said in a statement.
Boats and aircraft were still searching around midday for other possible survivors in the water near the Cabrillo National Monument, the department said.
