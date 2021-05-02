Maui man, 45, seriously hurt in Wailuku motorcycle crash

A 45-year-old Wailuku man was seriously injured when the motorcyle he was riding crashed just after midnight today.

Maui Police Department spokesman Lt. William Hankins said the man was operating a “SSR brand off-road pit bike” illegally on Kahekili Highway and heading south when he lost control at the intersection of Market St. and Mokuhau Rd.

After striking a raised curb at the intersection, the man was ejected from his bike and landed in the roadway, suffering life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, Hankins added.

Responding medical personnel provided treatment at the scene before transporting the man to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Hankins said while speed has not yet been determined to be a factor in the crash, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol and drugs played a role. MPD Vehicle Homicide investigators will make the final determination.

As of today, Maui County has recorded three traffic fatalities in 2021, compared to four at the same time last year.