comscore Blaisdell Concert Hall vaccine clinic now open for walk-in appointments | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Blaisdell Concert Hall vaccine clinic now open for walk-in appointments

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 25 Queen’s Health Systems is now accepting walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 25

    Queen’s Health Systems is now accepting walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Queen’s Health Systems is now accepting walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Queen’s began offering walk-in vaccine availability on Saturday. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available on a walk-in basis from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays, when the clinic is closed.

Those seeking the vaccines should bring their ID and insurance card, if available. Teens ages 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, when the Pfizer vaccine is being given.

As of Saturday, Queen’s Health Systems had administered more than 192,000 vaccinations.

Appointments — also available at Queen’s other mass vaccination clinic in West Oahu — can still be made by calling 691-2222 or visiting covid.queens.org/vaccine.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mass testing underway at Kauai jail after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Next Story
VIDEO: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii
Looking Back

Scroll Up