Blaisdell Concert Hall vaccine clinic now open for walk-in appointments

Queen’s Health Systems is now accepting walk-ins at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Queen’s began offering walk-in vaccine availability on Saturday. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available on a walk-in basis from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays, when the clinic is closed.
Those seeking the vaccines should bring their ID and insurance card, if available. Teens ages 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, when the Pfizer vaccine is being given.
As of Saturday, Queen’s Health Systems had administered more than 192,000 vaccinations.
Appointments — also available at Queen’s other mass vaccination clinic in West Oahu — can still be made by calling 691-2222 or visiting covid.queens.org/vaccine.
