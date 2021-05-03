Keawaula gates to be reopened weekends only, for now

For months, Oahu residents and state Rep. Cedric Gates, who represents Waianae, have been petitioning the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to reopen the locked gate that has barred vehicle access to Keawaula/Yokohama Beach and the hiking trail to the Kaena Point Nature Reserve in West Oahu for more than a year, since Hawaii’s coronavirus shutdown last spring.

Although the beach and trail reopened in September, the gates remained closed in an effort to discourage large, unruly gatherings, bonfires, overnight camping, vandalism and other illegal behavior in the remote areas, which together with Makua Beach lie within Kaena Point State Park at the end of Farrington Highway, and because there has been no funding for more than a part-time park caretaker and part-time contract lifeguards, according to Curt Cottrell, administrator of DLNR’s Division of State Parks.

Now the gates are poised to reopen at last, following the appropriation of $2 million in the state budget to add a park ranger station in the area, Cottrell said in an email Thursday, following the Legislature’s passage of the budget April 27.

“The ranger station would be a hub for the Division of State Parks and Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement to host a park keeper and DOCARE officer(s),” said Gates, who pushed for the appropriation, noting that currently, when they receive a complaint call, “DOCARE officers have to commute to this remote area.”

“It is an appreciated appropriation and State Parks is very grateful for the ability to reinvest in the Keawa’ula and Makua portions of Ka’ena State Park,” Cottrell said, adding a primary need is to refurbish the aging restrooms at Keawaula.

The parks division, he added, is in preliminary negotiation with a representative of the Army to obtain possession of an abandoned military building that could be repurposed for park management and as a substation for enhanced DLNR law enforcement for these park units.

The building, Cottrell added, could also be repurposed to include community and nonprofit uses as well, and additional storage for Honolulu City and County Ocean Safety lifeguards on the West Side.

While the appropriation doesn’t cover staffing, “once the hiring freeze is lifted and we confirm the position was not abolished, then we would engage in recruitment to refill and double our workforce for these park units,” he said.

At present, in a curatorship agreement with the parks division, the local nonprofit Protectors of Paradise is helping provide critically needed management support with beach clean ups and by educating visitors about park rules and the need to protect native ecosystems.

The Keawa’ula gate will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, with the closures to be conducted by contracted security personnel, Cottrell said, adding, “State Parks is hopeful that the public will honor these hours of operation.”