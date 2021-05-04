Kauai to move into modified Tier 3 after spike in COVID-19 cases

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, Kauai will move into Tier 3 of the Kauai Business and Recreation Guidelines on Thursday, and Mayor Derek Kawakami has proposed amendments to further restrict indoor gatherings while still allowing outdoor sports.

If approved by Gov. David Ige, the amendments will cut indoor social gatherings to five people from 10 in Tier 3, although outdoor gatherings will be expanded to 25 people from 10.

The changes in sports means Tier 3 restrictions would be the same as Tier 4, which allows outdoor sports. Indoor sports “with restrictions” will be allowed as well.

“When we created the tier chart last year, we were facing the reality that any rise in case counts put our most vulnerable population at risk,” said Kawakami in a statement. “It’s also important that the tier restrictions reflect where we are seeing transmission. Therefore, we are revising our tier chart to allow outdoor activities such as sports, while further limiting indoor group sizes. If you must gather with people outside of your home, stay outdoors and wear your mask.”

Kauai County announced that 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to Kauai residents, and anyone 16 years and older is eligible to get vaccinated for free. For more details, visit kauai.gov/vaccine.

Kauai Tier Chart by Honolulu Star-Advertiser