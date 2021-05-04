comscore Man, 44, arrested for allegedly punching woman in face in Waipahu domestic dispute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 44, arrested for allegedly punching woman in face in Waipahu domestic dispute

Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old man after he allegedly punched a woman in a domestic violence case in Waipahu Monday night.

Police said the assault occurred sometime between 9:35 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. The victim, 58, who has a protective order against the suspect, sustained pain to her face.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.

