Myeni family’s attorneys want to query occupants, owner of home
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:54 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Attorneys representing the family of Lindani Myeni, who was shot by Honolulu police on April 14 at a short-term vacation rental on Coelho Way, say that he left peacefully before being shot, though he hadn’t been invited onto the property by the family living there.