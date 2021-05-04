comscore Myeni family’s attorneys want to query occupants, owner of home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Myeni family’s attorneys want to query occupants, owner of home

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Attorneys representing the family of Lindani Myeni, who was shot by Honolulu police on April 14 at a short-term vacation rental on Coelho Way, say that he left peacefully before being shot, though he hadn’t been invited onto the property by the family living there.

Attorneys representing the family of the man shot and killed by police April 14 are trying to question the woman who called 911, her husband and the owner of the home where 29-year old Lindani Myeni died following a fight with three police offers responding to a burglary call. Read more

