CVS now offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Hawaii

CVS Health announced today it now offers COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis at 70 Longs Drugs pharmacy locations across Hawaii.

Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is available at CVS.com. CVS’ scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

CVS offers the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on availability.

CVS Health first began offering the COVID-19 vaccine at seven Longs Drugs in early February, when only those ages 75 and up, along with frontline essential workers, were eligible.

The vaccine is now open to all residents ages 16 and up.

As of today, CVS Health said it offers the COVID-19 vaccine in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch in a news release. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”