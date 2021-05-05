Hawaii public high schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 16 and up

The first mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic for public school students ages 16 and up will be held Thursday at Waipahu High School, staffed by Hawaii Pacific Health.

Students must have parental consent to receive the vaccine, which will also be available to their household members the same age or older as well as to school staff who have not yet been vaccinated.

The Department of Education is working with all the medical providers to stage the vaccination clinics, including HPH, Queens Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health Castle and Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

“Starting this week and ramping up in the following weeks, we’ll be doing all our high schools on Oahu,” said Nanea Kalani, spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Education.

“The expansion of vaccine eligibility for youth is a very positive step forward,” Kalani said. “Every vaccinated student will help to protect the overall health of their school community, friends and families.”

Eight public high schools are scheduled to host clinics next week, 10 more the following week and the remaining four campuses after that. The department is working on plans for Neighbor Island school clinics as well.

Schools will alert their students and families as the vaccination clinics are scheduled, and send home parental consent forms ahead of time.

About 700 students at Waipahu High School are eligible for the vaccine and 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were allotted for Thursday’s clinic, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up, visit the COVID-19 page at hawaiipacifichealth.org.

Statewide, the Department of Education serves about 32,300 students ages 16 to 22, including special education students who may receive services until age 22.